Academy Youngster in Northern Ireland U18s

Tuesday, 19th Jul 2022 17:54

Town youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland U18s squad facing Manchester Unitedâ€™s U18s in two games at SuperCupNI later this month.

Forward Oudnie-Morgan is among those starting their full-time academy scholarships at Playford Road this summer.

The 16-year-old, who scored the winning goal in the U16 PDL Cup victory over Coventry in May, has previously won caps at U17 level.

The Northern Irish squad take on their Red Devils counterparts at Coleraine on Monday 25th July and Ballymena on Wednesday 27th July in the Elite section of the tournament.Â

Town are also sending an U18s team to SuperCupNI to take part in the Premier section.

Northern Ireland U18s: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic), Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Bayley McCann (Peterborough United), Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Rio Oudnie-Morgan (Ipswich Town), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Conor Scannell (Glenavon), Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Shea Brennan (Larne), Luca Doherty (Derry City).Â





Photo: Action Images