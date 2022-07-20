Millwall Friendly Hit By Rail Strike
Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 12:10
Town fans travelling to Millwall face disruption on the railways due to a strike.
Greater Anglia say there will be no services between Cambridge or Bishopâ€™s Stortford and Liverpool Street or on any regional or branch line.
There will be only one train an hour on the Norwich to London line with the first and last trains from Norwich at 08.00 and 19.00, and from Liverpool Street at 10.30 and 21.30.
Similarly, there will be one train an hour on the Colchester-London Liverpool Street service with the first and last from Colchester at 08.13 and 20.13 and from Liverpool Street at 10.00 and 22.00.
Nearly 40 tickets remain, the Blues having sold 420 up to now with a further allocation available on the day. Prices are Â£11.50 for adults, Â£8.50 for seniors (64-plus and under-22) and Â£6.50 for under-18s.
There will also be strike action on the day of Townâ€™s opening League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers, Saturday 30th July.
Photo: Action Images
