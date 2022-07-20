Pigott Nets Twice For Pompey
Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 12:40
On-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott got his spell at Portsmouth off to a goalscoring start, netting twice in last night’s 5-2 friendly victory at Leyton Orient.
Pigott, 28, who moved to Pompey on loan for the season at the end of last week, scored in the 18th and 74th minutes of his first appearance for the Hampshire side.
“He's a good player isn't he? He's got really good link and combination skills,” manager Danny Cowley said afterwards.
“If you play into him he's so soft with his first touch and he just has this lovely way that he caresses the ball, and he's a really good finisher.”
Photo: Matchday Images
