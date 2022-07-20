Pigott Nets Twice For Pompey

Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 12:40 On-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott got his spell at Portsmouth off to a goalscoring start, netting twice in last night’s 5-2 friendly victory at Leyton Orient. Pigott, 28, who moved to Pompey on loan for the season at the end of last week, scored in the 18th and 74th minutes of his first appearance for the Hampshire side. “He's a good player isn't he? He's got really good link and combination skills,” manager Danny Cowley said afterwards. “If you play into him he's so soft with his first touch and he just has this lovely way that he caresses the ball, and he's a really good finisher.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



chepstowblue added 12:47 - Jul 20

It's obvious that he's a good footballer. We've spent years getting nothing out of our strikers. In this case it says more about us than the individual involved. He'll definitely go on to be prolific again. Good luck to him . 1

ArnieM added 12:53 - Jul 20

Yes , he is a very good footballer , and I can’t help but feel we’ve just handed him free to a promotion rival for the coming season. Really ?? 0

Blue7583 added 12:55 - Jul 20

Chepstowblue not saying he is not a good player but 86 goals in 320 appearances many of which are non league or league 2 and nearing 30 is not a great loss …but agree we have struggled with our strikers for years as soon as they have 1 good season they leave 0

Cakeman added 13:00 - Jul 20

chepstowblue I fully agree with you.

I just don’t understand why a lot of strikers just don’t do it when we get hold of them.

To name a few……Will Keane, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellington, Aaron McLean, Michael Chopra and to a lesser extent Jason Scotland. Some really good players named there but most of them disappointed in a Town shirt.

I have no doubt Joe Pigott will do well at Pompey. 0

backwaywhen added 13:00 - Jul 20

Strange comment from Crowley , his first touch from us was awful and couldn’t trap a bag of wind , probably because we played with a quick snappy pace and there lies his problem IMO. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments