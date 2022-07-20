Celina's KasÄ±mpaÅŸa Move Off
Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 12:50
TWTD understands former Blues loanee Bersant Celinaâ€™s loan move to Turkish side KasÄ±mpaÅŸa from parent club Dijon has fallen through.
Celina was in Istanbul to complete his switch to the SÃ¼per Lig club yesterday but we understand that deal has now broken down.
Prior to the Kosovo internationalâ€™s proposed Turkish move, Town had been in talks with the forward regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - a loan with a view to a permanent move as was the case with KasÄ±mpaÅŸa - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but having been unable to come to an agreement with the player regarding terms.
The Blues signed Marcus Harness, who can operate in similar roles to Celina, on Friday and although it was believed Town were still keen, itâ€™s understood no further contact was made following the addition of the former Pompey attacker. However, the KasÄ±mpaÅŸa move breaking down could well see the Blues renew their interest.
As revealed last week, Stoke looked to be the 25-year-oldâ€™s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse.
In addition to KasÄ±mpaÅŸa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue, which affects all English clubs but not Scottish ones should they show an interest with the SPL having an exemption.
Dijon remain in French Ligue 2 and have needed Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill for the season ahead with the one-time Swansea man not having joined them for the start of pre-season.
Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road.
Photo: Matchday Images
