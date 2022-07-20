Celina's KasÄ±mpaÅŸa Move Off

Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 12:50

TWTD understands former Blues loanee Bersant Celinaâ€™s loan move to Turkish side KasÄ±mpaÅŸa from parent club Dijon has fallen through.

Celina was in Istanbul to complete his switch to the SÃ¼per Lig club yesterday but we understand that deal has now broken down.

Prior to the Kosovo internationalâ€™s proposed Turkish move, Town had been in talks with the forward regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - a loan with a view to a permanent move as was the case with KasÄ±mpaÅŸa - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on the switch but having been unable to come to an agreement with the player regarding terms.

The Blues signed Marcus Harness, who can operate in similar roles to Celina, on Friday and although it was believed Town were still keen, itâ€™s understood no further contact was made following the addition of the former Pompey attacker. However, the KasÄ±mpaÅŸa move breaking down could well see the Blues renew their interest.

As revealed last week, Stoke looked to be the 25-year-oldâ€™s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse.

In addition to KasÄ±mpaÅŸa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue, which affects all English clubs but not Scottish ones should they show an interest with the SPL having an exemption.

Dijon remain in French Ligue 2 and have needed Celina, who has another two years left on his contract, off their wage bill for the season ahead with the one-time Swansea man not having joined them for the start of pre-season.

Celina spent last season on loan at Town having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player and is very much a fans' favourite at Portman Road.





Photo: Matchday Images

BossMan added 12:55 - Jul 20

Dijon will be lucky to get 59% of his wages covered at this rate 0

IpswichToon added 12:55 - Jul 20

Well well well, how the turntables 0

Wooly74 added 12:55 - Jul 20

Just get it down and show real intent please! -1

boroughblue added 12:56 - Jul 20

FFS, getting bored of this now. Just want an answer either way. Owner if theres any truth in the rangers link that was being mentioned on the forum, or even if we're still interested.



(FFS, I do still care don't I..) 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:59 - Jul 20

Surely this deal shouldn't have been a hard one.



We're led to believe he wants to sign for us. He can't sign for anyone else in the UK. His move to a club with 2,500 fans has fallen through. Surely he would want to reduce his demands and join us. 0

blues1 added 13:00 - Jul 20

Oh no. Just when u think the saga of whether we're gonna sign him or not appears to be over, it's all gonna start again. Imo, while I wouldn't be against signing him, I'd rather we didn't. For 2 reasons. 1. I dont think, now we have harness, that we actually need him. And 2, if we sign him, it could affect our attempts to sign a striker. Partly due to the wages, and partly bcse of the fact we can only name a 22 man squad of players over the age of 21. Think signing another striker is more important than signing celina. 1

blues1 added 13:07 - Jul 20

Blueblood90. It's not to do with his demands. It's to do with what percentage of his wages dijon want us to pay. Which is bound to be more this time. Plus whatever loan fee they are demanding. We cannot just pay whatever they want wages wise due to the limit on wages. If we did, it's likely thered be no wages for another striker, which is far more important than signing him. 0