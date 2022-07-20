Ridd Set to Return to Bury on Loan

Wednesday, 20th Jul 2022 17:01 Blues keeper Lewis Ridd will rejoin Bury Town on loan for the season ahead having ended the last campaign with the West Suffolk side. Ridd, 17, who signed a one-year professional contract with the Blues in July, played for Bury in the pre-season friendly on Saturday, a hint that the Wales U19 international would be returning to the Atalian Servest Stadium. “It looks as though he will be coming with us for the season as it’s just a case of the paperwork being completed,” manager Ben Chenery, who was in the Town dugout alongside John McGreal for the earlier U23s friendlies at Coggeshall, Stowmarket and Leiston, told Suffolk News. Port Talbot-born keeper Ridd joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea. As previously reported, the Blues are in the process of signing a Bury player, 17-year-old central midfielder Ben Haddoch. The move, which will see the youngster sign a professional deal, is set to be formalised in the next few days. McGreal said: “He has now come in as a second-year scholar but with the numbers that we’ve got, and with the first team taking a lot of our more experienced boys, he’s been getting game time at the minute against different levels.”

