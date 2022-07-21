No Town Bates Interest

Thursday, 21st Jul 2022 10:09

TWTD understands claims that Town are targeting Aberdeen centre-half David Bates are wide of the mark.

The Daily Record is reporting that the Blues, Derby and Bristol City are all keen on the 25-year-old.

However, we understand the Blues have no interest in the six-times-capped Scotland international.

Town appear well covered at centre-half with Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Corrie Ndaba in the squad, while Dominic Ball has also operated in that role. Elkan Baggott recently joined Gillingham on loan.





Photo: Action Images