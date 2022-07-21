U23s Win at Hastings

Thursday, 21st Jul 2022 10:15 Townâ€™s U23s won 2-1 away at Hastings United last night. Ash Boatswain and Matt Ward (pictured), who was a sub for the first team at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, were the scorers on 35 and 61 respectively, while Ben Pope scored for the home side four minutes after the break. Former Blues youngster Kai Brown was in the Sussex side having recently joined the Isthmian League Premier Division club.

Photo: Steve Waller



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments