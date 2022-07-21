Bakinson Joins Owls

Thursday, 21st Jul 2022 18:29

Former Blues loanee Tyreeq Bakinson has completed his move from Bristol City to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bakinson, 23, who joins the Owls for an undisclosed fee, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 14 starts and three sub appearances.

The move, which followed criticism of the one-time Luton youngster by Robins manager Nigel Pearson, was with a view to the deal becoming permanent in the summer.

However, the Blues subsequently signed Dominic Ball following his release by QPR, which appeared to end Town’s interest, although manager Kieran McKenna subsequently suggested Bakinson could still be in his thoughts after the friendly at Needham Market.

Bakinson had been training with the Robins’ U23s and hasn’t featured in any of their pre-season friendlies.









Photo: TWTD

chepstowblue added 18:35 - Jul 21

An excellent signing for them and a great career move for him. Disappointed we didn't follow up on this one after he put in a really good shift last season. He's likely to achieve success this season, hopefully not at our expense. Good luck to him. 1

Bradleyblue89 added 18:41 - Jul 21

A player who probably is incredibly decent at this level, sadly anybody in this league who plays alongside Morsy (who for me is the best best midfielder in the league) is going to look inconsistent. I think Bakinson will become a solid Championship player over time though. 2

Len_Brennan added 18:44 - Jul 21

Good player, suspect attitude in the past, but definitely a quality signing for them at this level. Thing is, we needed someone in the style of Ball more to compliment our midfield in the formation that KMcK favours. Ball will add more strength & defensive quality, to allow the attack minded (flair) players, including Morsy, be forward thinking & direct to goal. 1

Karlosfandangal added 18:46 - Jul 21

Hope Ball is better than him as I thought he got better as the games went on, excellent goal against Charlton 1

RegencyBlue added 19:06 - Jul 21

This could come back to haunt us but at the moment I think Ball is a significant upgrade.



Time will tell! 1

terryf added 19:07 - Jul 21

Agree with Len. Bakinson did some good things but equally could be very frustrating. Didn't let us down though, but just didn't tick enough boxes.



Good luck to him hopefully not at our expense.



Feel confident that McKenna and the Recruitment Team are identifying the type of player we need to move on. 0

therein61 added 19:10 - Jul 21

Good luck to him but with our signings our manager has made a we don't need him statement over to him if it goes tits up but i don't think it will he signs people with the work and attitude ethic that he wants. 0

jas0999 added 19:13 - Jul 21

With Morsy, Evans and Ball we simply didn’t need him. Left sided player and striker the priorities. 0

JaySwitch added 19:29 - Jul 21

TWTD UNDERSTANDS???? 0