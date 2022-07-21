Bakinson Joins Owls
Thursday, 21st Jul 2022 18:29
Former Blues loanee Tyreeq Bakinson has completed his move from Bristol City to Sheffield Wednesday.
Bakinson, 23, who joins the Owls for an undisclosed fee, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 14 starts and three sub appearances.
The move, which followed criticism of the one-time Luton youngster by Robins manager Nigel Pearson, was with a view to the deal becoming permanent in the summer.
However, the Blues subsequently signed Dominic Ball following his release by QPR, which appeared to end Town’s interest, although manager Kieran McKenna subsequently suggested Bakinson could still be in his thoughts after the friendly at Needham Market.
Bakinson had been training with the Robins’ U23s and hasn’t featured in any of their pre-season friendlies.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]