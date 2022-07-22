Season Ticket Sales Near 16,500

Friday, 22nd Jul 2022 12:11 Town season ticket sales are close to the 16,500 mark, the club has announced, with more than 23,000 seats sold for the opening day clash against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. Season ticket sales are higher than for more than a decade with the new season starting a week on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Town reported that all season ticket cards should have be dispatched by yesterday. Season tickets and matchday tickets are on sale online here. 👋 Afternoon, #itfc fans.



Everyone will receive their season ticket before the Bolton match next Saturday!



Thank you for your incredible support. https://t.co/2M4BI01Oq6 — Supporter Services (@itfchelp) July 22, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



BossMan added 12:35 - Jul 22

So proud of my club right now. No doubt our amazing away support will grow in numbers this season too. 3

DJR added 12:55 - Jul 22

Agreed. I think if we do well, we could be approaching capacity most games, depending on number of away fans. 2

