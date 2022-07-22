Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Season Ticket Sales Near 16,500
Friday, 22nd Jul 2022 12:11

Town season ticket sales are close to the 16,500 mark, the club has announced, with more than 23,000 seats sold for the opening day clash against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

Season ticket sales are higher than for more than a decade with the new season starting a week on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Town reported that all season ticket cards should have be dispatched by yesterday.

Season tickets and matchday tickets are on sale online here.


BossMan added 12:35 - Jul 22
So proud of my club right now. No doubt our amazing away support will grow in numbers this season too.
DJR added 12:55 - Jul 22
Agreed. I think if we do well, we could be approaching capacity most games, depending on number of away fans.
