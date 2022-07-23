Millwall Friendly Streamed Live
Saturday, 23rd Jul 2022 09:02
Town’s friendly at Millwall this afternoon is being streamed live by the Lions (KO 3pm).
Fans can watch the game for £5 via the Championship side’s Millwall TV service.
Tickets to the game, the Blues' penultimate match of their pre-season programme, will be available on the gate.
Photo: Action Images
