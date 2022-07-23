Harness Starts at Millwall

Saturday, 23rd Jul 2022 14:14 Marcus Harness makes his first appearance for the Blues in this afternoon’s friendly at Millwall (KO 3pm). The recent signing from Portsmouth lines up as one of the number 10s behind striker Freddie Ladapo alongside Conor Chaplin in a team which doesn’t look far off the XI which will start against Bolton in next Saturday’s opening League One match at Portman Road. Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson are the back three with Wes Burns and Matt Penney the wing-backs. Greg Leigh is not in the squad, suggesting the former Morecambe man may have picked up a knock. Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are the central midfield pairing with Dominic Ball also absent, while Kyle Edwards is back in the squad having missed the last couple of friendlies with a niggle. Christian Walton is in goal. For Millwall, former Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is in their starting XI. Millwall: Bialkowski, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Afobe, B Mitchell, Flemming, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Honeyman. Subs: Long, McNamara, Evans, Bradshaw, Burey, Cresswell, Bennett, Saville, Topalloj. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy, Penney, Chaplin, Harness Ladapo. Hladky, Burgess, Ndaba, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Harper, Humphreys, Aluko, Edwards, John-Jules, Jackson.

Photo: ITFC



pg888 added 14:21 - Jul 23

Worrying that despite having had all summer Penney is still around the squad -2

Gforce added 14:34 - Jul 23

Have to say that's a strong looking bench today,and that's without Ball and Leigh, we've definitely got more strength in depth this season, looks very promising, obviously still need that elusive 20 + striker for the icing on the cake.

Oh and my season ticket arrived today,happy days 3

Billysherlockblue added 14:36 - Jul 23

Bench looks good aswell. Penney good but not physical enough. Will be ok on a fast surface. Could even score today. 💙 1

OxtonBlue added 14:36 - Jul 23

I know it's "only" a friendly but.... one week to go til the season, pretty much the strongest line up and bench, had a few decent run outs and a full summer with the gaffer and backroom staff, decent championship opposition on an absolute dream of a pitch.... COYB 💙 0

jas0999 added 14:46 - Jul 23

Very strong side. We can definitely strengthen though. Still think another striker is a must. Left wing back is the biggest concern though. Penney is a decent squad player. 2

ringwoodblue added 14:47 - Jul 23

Are Ball and Leigh injured already? 0

DavoIPB added 14:53 - Jul 23

Virtually same team as last season. The players who are in starting 11 are certainly no better than any of our 11 last seaso. -6

