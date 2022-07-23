Harness Starts at Millwall
Saturday, 23rd Jul 2022 14:14
Marcus Harness makes his first appearance for the Blues in this afternoon’s friendly at Millwall (KO 3pm).
The recent signing from Portsmouth lines up as one of the number 10s behind striker Freddie Ladapo alongside Conor Chaplin in a team which doesn’t look far off the XI which will start against Bolton in next Saturday’s opening League One match at Portman Road.
Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson are the back three with Wes Burns and Matt Penney the wing-backs. Greg Leigh is not in the squad, suggesting the former Morecambe man may have picked up a knock.
Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are the central midfield pairing with Dominic Ball also absent, while Kyle Edwards is back in the squad having missed the last couple of friendlies with a niggle. Christian Walton is in goal.
For Millwall, former Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is in their starting XI.
Millwall: Bialkowski, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Afobe, B Mitchell, Flemming, Malone, Shackleton, Leonard, Honeyman. Subs: Long, McNamara, Evans, Bradshaw, Burey, Cresswell, Bennett, Saville, Topalloj.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy, Penney, Chaplin, Harness Ladapo. Hladky, Burgess, Ndaba, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Harper, Humphreys, Aluko, Edwards, John-Jules, Jackson.
Photo: ITFC
