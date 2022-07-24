Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls in Friendly Action
Sunday, 24th Jul 2022 09:17

Ipswich Town Women continue their pre-season friendly programme this afternoon when they face Cambridge United at Felixstowe & Walton’s AGL Arena (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls will be looking to build on last week’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. Admission to this afternoon's match is on a pay what you want basis.


Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022