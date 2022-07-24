Tractor Girls in Friendly Action

Sunday, 24th Jul 2022 09:17 Ipswich Town Women continue their pre-season friendly programme this afternoon when they face Cambridge United at Felixstowe & Walton’s AGL Arena (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls will be looking to build on last week’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. Admission to this afternoon's match is on a pay what you want basis.

