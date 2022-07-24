Evans: We Showed More Confidence in the Second Half

Sunday, 24th Jul 2022 09:21 Midfielder Lee Evans thought Town showed more confidence in the second half of their 1-1 draw at Millwall and might well have scored more than Freddie Ladapo's 54th-minute goal. Evans started in the centre of midfield and played the first 64 minutes before being replaced. “It was good, I enjoyed it,” he said. “I think in the first half we could have been better at times, but we’re coming to a tough place, a good team, a mid-table Championship team. “After the first half I think we all came in thinking we could do a bit more, a bit more confidence and we’d really get on top, and I think we showed that in the second half and got the goal we deserved. “Maybe could have got more, we played a lot of football in their half, so overall a pleasing day which sets us up now for Tuesday.” Reflecting on pre-season overall with just the home game against Southend on Tuesday to come, the Welshman added: “I think, to be fair, we’ve had some tough games this pre-season, I think that’s what the manager’s wanted, he’s wanted us to be really challenged. “Obviously the boys had Palace the other day, we played Wimbledon, which was a slightly different game, but today we were coming up against a mid-table Championship team, really strong, always do well, always tough. You know you’re in a game when you come to Millwall.”

Photo: Steve Waller



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OwainG1992 added 09:23 - Jul 24

I think it showed there isn't a huge difference between say 14th down in the championship to the aspirational league one sides.

Get out this hell hole of a league.

Splash some cash and who knows. 0

warwickblue added 09:41 - Jul 24

Looking forward to Saturday now, with a growing sense of excitement and expectation. I think that we're probably still short of the mythical 20 a season proven goalscorer to complete the set-up, but who knows what this week might bring? Certainly starting the season with huge positivity but then, I've done that every season since 1968!

1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments