Evans: We Showed More Confidence in the Second Half
Sunday, 24th Jul 2022 09:21
Midfielder Lee Evans thought Town showed more confidence in the second half of their 1-1 draw at Millwall and might well have scored more than Freddie Ladapo's 54th-minute goal.
Evans started in the centre of midfield and played the first 64 minutes before being replaced.
“It was good, I enjoyed it,” he said. “I think in the first half we could have been better at times, but we’re coming to a tough place, a good team, a mid-table Championship team.
“After the first half I think we all came in thinking we could do a bit more, a bit more confidence and we’d really get on top, and I think we showed that in the second half and got the goal we deserved.
“Maybe could have got more, we played a lot of football in their half, so overall a pleasing day which sets us up now for Tuesday.”
Reflecting on pre-season overall with just the home game against Southend on Tuesday to come, the Welshman added: “I think, to be fair, we’ve had some tough games this pre-season, I think that’s what the manager’s wanted, he’s wanted us to be really challenged.
“Obviously the boys had Palace the other day, we played Wimbledon, which was a slightly different game, but today we were coming up against a mid-table Championship team, really strong, always do well, always tough. You know you’re in a game when you come to Millwall.”
Photo: Steve Waller
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]