Open Day on Monday

Sunday, 24th Jul 2022 14:12
Town’s Open Day takes place at Portman Road on Monday.
The Portman Road Open Day became a regular feature of pre-season prior to the pandemic with 4,000 attending the free event on the last occasion it took place in 2019.
Manager Kieran McKenna and his players will take part in an hour-long signing session before they train on the main pitch. The women's squad will also participate in a signing session.
In addition, there will be activities, bars and refreshment stalls on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand.
Entry to the men’s signing session will be via gate 1B on Sir Alf Ramsey Way.
