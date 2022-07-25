Walton: I'm Loving My Football and Can't Wait For the Start of the Season

Monday, 25th Jul 2022 16:00 Blues goalkeeper Christian Walton is buzzing ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday and believes it could be a successful season for Town. Asked if he was confident about the Blues’ promotion chances in what will be their fourth League One campaign on the trot, the former Brighton man said: “Yes, I am. When you look at last season, what was it, 19 new signings? It was never going to be easy with so many lads not knowing each other very well and you can’t expect us to be winning games week in, week out, when you don’t know who you’re going to be playing with and you don’t know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. “It was difficult and there wasn’t that team morale for the first few weeks or months. Now we’ve got all the lads settled in Suffolk, living in the area, plus we do activities together away from football. “We went white water rafting when we were at Loughborough and stuff like that is always good for team spirit. We have had team meals out as well and it’s little things like that which are good for the collective.” Walton, 26, was one of the biggest success stories of last season after joining initially on loan in August 2021 and then making the move permanent in January this year, and a big factor for the 6ft 5ins tall Cornishman is that Suffolk provides the sort of atmosphere he enjoys. He added: “It feels really good here and it’s the most I have enjoyed my football. I feel really settled and part of a team, whereas at Brighton I was part of the club and didn’t feel part of a team. I was in, I was out, I was on loan, but here I feel wanted and that’s a big thing for any player. “I just want to keep improving as a player and I believe I can do that with the coaching staff here. If all the players can improve in small percentages it will help the team a lot.

“I’m absolutely loving my football here and looking forward to the start of the new season. I love the area as well and there are a lot of lads I’ve known from my time in the game who have settled here. “For example, I’ve known Mark Venus since he was a coach at Blackburn when I was on loan there and he played for Ipswich, oh, God knows how many years ago! He was at our game against West Ham and he has lived locally for a long time. It’s a really good place to live and I think all the lads appreciate how nice an area it is.” Walton was speaking at Town’s official Open Day, which attracted supporters of all ages in their thousands, and he went on: “It has been unbelievable training in front of the fans today and another great turnout shows what the club is doing to connect with the community. “It’s the school holidays now and the kids are absolutely loving being here at the Open Day. I remember going with my dad many years ago to the equivalent event at Plymouth and I loved collecting the autographs. “I really appreciate what it means to the fans and it’s great for everyone involved. As players we are enjoying the backing the fans provide, even if it is only a training session. “There’s probably a bigger turnout today than some League One clubs get for their league games and it just goes to show the size of the support we have here at Ipswich. “It’s great to see so many people here and to see so many of them in the new kit. I could tell the sales had been good when I was in and around the town and going to the supermarket, but this really brings it home to me how they feel about the new attire. It all adds to the positivity around the club right now. “We have a brand new pitch as well. I had absolutely no trouble with the pitch last season but it is looking great and as a footballing team we need it to be right to play the way we want to. “I have to give top marks to the ground staff for all their hard work, which has paid off with a terrific playing surface that all the players appreciate. “Actually, the pitches at the training ground are top class too and the manager likes to prepare in conditions as close as possible to those at the stadium – identical pitch measurements and things like that. The pitches are immaculate so credit to those responsible because they are a big part of the team here and any success we have.” The Town players returned for pre-season training last month and even trained on Tuesday of last week, when the temperature soared to the highest it has ever been in this country. Walton said: “We were in a bit earlier that day and for me, personally, it was good to get out of the house because it was so hot. It was a tough session but good to get our warmer weather training done here in England, which is unusual. “Overall, it has been a good pre-season because the fitness levels are good and we have avoided soft tissue injuries and the other little niggles that players might pick up. “I think it shows how much the club do to look after us, care for us individually and do everything they can to make sure we are ready for Saturday. The backroom staff have got to take full credit for that and the lads are buying into what they do for us.” Asked how the club’s new signings were settling in, the keeper added: “The new signings have all settled in well to what was an already good set of lads and I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two more come in. “They have added to the positive environment here. They are all great lads and the manager is obviously going to recruit lads who he believes will fit into our dressing room. Also, the quality they are bringing into the squad is top level as well and it’s all really positive.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 16:18 - Jul 25

What a delight and honest assessment of ITFC , Suffolk and all the action at the Club ! If this is a reflection of the group as a whole , then even more credit to M A for his leadership and to KM for the standards being established !

COYB 1

