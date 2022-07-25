Town Closing in On Davis Signing

Monday, 25th Jul 2022 17:46 Town are closing in on the signing of Leeds United left-back Lief Davis and we understand the deal is expected to be confirmed in the next 48 hours. TWTD revealed earlier this month that the Blues had made an offer of £1 million mark plus a further £500,000 in potential top-ups for the 22-year-old. The final fee is likely to be in excess of that figure with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing for a number of weeks while Davis has been away with the Leeds squad on their pre-season tour of Australia. We understand that the clubs have agreed a deal but the move is not yet quite done with some paperwork still to be completed but that it’s anticipated it will go through in the next couple of days. Newcastle-born Davis was with Morecambe’s youth set-up as a schoolboy before joining the Elland Road club’s academy in July 2018. Davis, who is 6ft tall and can also operate as a wing-back and at centre-half, spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, making 10 starts and five sub appearances, a move which was initially viewed as a precursor to a permanent switch. However, injury limited his involvement and he returned to Elland Road before the end of the campaign. For his parent club Davis has made six first-team starts and has made eight appearances from the bench. Town have already signed one left-back this summer, former Morecambe man Greg Leigh, however it had been expected that they would look to bring in a second before the start of the season. Davis's impending arrival may well see Matt Penney move on before the end of the window. Town are still continuing their pursuit of Leicester striker George Hirst but face opposition from Championship clubs for the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster from sides understood to include Blackpool and Blackburn, while Portsmouth remain keen on a second loan for the 23-year-old. We understand one of the Championship clubs has made an offer. According to the Portsmouth News, the Foxes are asking £2 million for Hirst, who is the son of former England international David. The Blues are also still eyeing a return for ex-loanee Bersant Celina, whose switch to Turkish side Kasımpaşa broke down last week, but with no progress believed to have been made over the weekend.

Photo: Action Images



