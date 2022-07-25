Former Loanee Thompson Joins Blackpool

Monday, 25th Jul 2022 18:39 Former Blues loanee Dominic Thompson has joined Championship Blackpool from Brentford on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal with the Seasiders having an option for a further year. The 21-year-old left-back spent the second half of last season with the Blues making 15 starts and two sub appearances. “It’s nice to finally get this deal done with a week to go before the new season starts,” Thompson told the Tangerines’ official website. “I’ve had experience through the leagues in my career so far, and I believe I can add a lot to this team and help build on the success from last season. I’m athletic and like to contribute to the attack as well as the defence. I’ll always give 100% to the team. “I’m really looking forward to the future and playing Championship football on a regular basis here at Blackpool.” Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “Dominic brings a really good pedigree to the club, and is someone I was aware of following his loan spells at Swindon and Ipswich. “He brings a real athleticism and energy and will offer a lot across the pitch in attack and defence. He knows how to defend one v one and at the back post, which is everything you want in a full-back. “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him in permanently too, which will only be a good thing for the football club.” New beginnings🧡 Hungry🐺 #Milly pic.twitter.com/BO9ESWoHSI — Dominic Thompson (@DomThompson3) July 25, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlood90 added 18:44 - Jul 25

He must have a cracking agent. Good luck to him though. 1

Saxonblue74 added 18:52 - Jul 25

Agree Blueblood. Wouldn't make it into my Town starting xI 0

Gforce added 18:57 - Jul 25

A bit surprised by this,not sure he is championship standard, but good luck anyway. 0

churchmans added 19:09 - Jul 25

He was good for us and at 21 he will definitely get better 0

inghamspur added 19:13 - Jul 25

He's awful 0

Bazza8564 added 19:16 - Jul 25

good luck fella. I do hope Blackpool play 4 at the back though because Dom didn’t have much heading forward 0

pg888 added 19:23 - Jul 25

Wasn’t good enough for a league one team in fact Penney is better than him which says a lot! Christ knows how he has pulled this off 0

ArnieM added 19:24 - Jul 25

Sorry, but I really didn’t think he was anything special. Good luck to him at his new club though. 0

