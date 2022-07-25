Town Confirm Davis Signing

Monday, 25th Jul 2022 20:16 Town have completed the signing of Leeds United left-back Leif Davis on a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. TWTD revealed earlier this month that the Blues had made an offer of £1 million mark plus a further £500,000 in potential top-ups for the 22-year-old, who had a year left on his Leeds contract. The final fee is officially undisclosed but is likely to be in excess of that figure with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing for a number of weeks while Davis has been away with the Leeds squad on their pre-season tour of Australia. It's almost certainly in the top five fees paid for a defender by a League One club. “I am delighted to be here,” Leif told iFollow Ipswich. “This is the best step for me at this point in my career. I want to play games and help the team in any way I can. “I'll always give it my all when I am out on the pitch and I can't wait to meet the fans at Portman Road.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We're really happy to have Leif with us. This is one the club has worked hard on this summer.

“He is a player that fits the bill of what we want. He is young, hungry, athletic and technically very good. “Leif has played games in pre-season and we are hoping he will be ready to make an impact early on. “He'll get plenty of support from the staff and fanbase, and I know everyone will be excited to see him play.” CEO Mark Ashton said: “Leif is a brilliant addition to the group. He is hungry to achieve success at the club and we are thrilled to have him on a permanent basis.” Newcastle-born Davis was with Morecambe’s youth set-up as a schoolboy before joining the Elland Road club’s academy in July 2018. Davis, who is 6ft tall and can also operate as a wing-back and at centre-half, spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, making 10 starts and five sub appearances, a move which was initially viewed as a precursor to a permanent switch. However, injury limited his involvement and he returned to Elland Road before the end of the campaign. For Leeds, Davis made six first-team starts and eight appearances from the bench. Town have already signed one left-back this summer, former Morecambe man Greg Leigh, however it had been expected that they would look to bring in a second before the start of the season. Davis's arrival as the club's sixth signing of the summer may well see Matt Penney move on before the end of the window. Town are still continuing their pursuit of Leicester striker George Hirst but face opposition from Championship clubs for the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster from sides understood to include Blackpool and Blackburn, while Portsmouth remain keen on another loan for the 23-year-old, who was with them last seson. We understand at least one of the Championship clubs has made an offer. According to the Portsmouth News, the Foxes are asking £2 million for Hirst, who is the son of former England international David. The Blues are also still eyeing a return for ex-loanee Bersant Celina, whose switch to Turkish side Kasımpaşa broke down last week, but with no progress believed to have been made over the weekend.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



mojo added 20:18 - Jul 25

That was a quick 48 hours. Welcome Leif 3

Sefton_Blue added 20:19 - Jul 25

Brilliant signing. Hats off to Mark Ashton again 8

HALLSJ added 20:19 - Jul 25

Cracking intent on promotion push.

Welcome to Suffolk Leif, good luck 4

have_a_word_with_him added 20:20 - Jul 25

Wow, that's a signing and a half, great work Ashton and McKenna! 3

Nomore4 added 20:20 - Jul 25

Well done all involved 0

SussexTractor added 20:20 - Jul 25

On paper we have the best team in years with a highly intelligent young manager. If we don’t get promoted this season, then we must be cursed. 8

Ebantiass added 20:23 - Jul 25

Wow thats a big signing and in an area we really needed to sort out. The gaffa really seems to know what he wants and goes for it. Big money for a third tier club but this will only strengthen the squad. Really great news lets get the season on the way. 2

ArnieM added 20:23 - Jul 25

Brilliant signing . 👍 0

BossMan added 20:23 - Jul 25

Davis gives us that missing balance of attacking intent down the left hand side. 2

arc added 20:24 - Jul 25

It's an exciting signing (albeit in a position where we seem pretty well covered), but—wow—we need promotion this season after spending all this money. I really hope we haven't bitten off more than we can chew. The extra Downes money and the increased season ticket sales will have helped, but those Arizona firefighters are going to want their pensions back one day :-) 0

OwainG1992 added 20:24 - Jul 25

This is one of those signings that just gets the juices flowing!

An absolutely tremendous talented lad who's gonna make a big old impact for us.

On we go. 2

Saxonblue74 added 20:26 - Jul 25

Good work Town.......again! 0

Billysherlockblue added 20:30 - Jul 25

Come on you blues💙 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 20:31 - Jul 25

I didn’t think we’d let that slip early enough to let anyone else nip in for him. What a great signing, it is happy days at the moment. 0

grinch added 20:34 - Jul 25

Would have preferred a Striker as we have cover in that position and don't want yo be in a position where are two full backs are top scorers in the side that won't win games. Would have preferred to spend the 1.5 million on topping up a striker acquisition. Sorry but don't think this is great business by Ashton unless he pulls out a striker before end of transfer window -2

BurleysGloryDays added 20:34 - Jul 25

Well done Town. And come on Leif! Hit the ground sprinting! 0

Bazza8564 added 20:34 - Jul 25

Mark Ashton is almost always gonna get his man, it’s an amazing time 0

Nomore4 added 20:36 - Jul 25

Just 1 or 2 more to be confirmed then hopefully Mark Ashton can get back to the catering kiosk re structure……Seems to have stopped before it started. 0

Saxonblue74 added 20:37 - Jul 25

Cheer up Grinch for god sake! We're not finished yet!! 3

ringwoodblue added 20:45 - Jul 25

@grinch You have to judge each signing on it’s own merits and make no mistake, Davis looks a great signing in an area we have been weak in recent years. I’m also confident a striker will follow so it’s a win, win. 2

Billysherlockblue added 20:46 - Jul 25

This is one of the most important signings we've made. Our game plan needs a burns on the left we now have 2 left fulls that are ready to go. I see penny going on loan. I hope we bring in another striker but it has been quite on that front. Fingers crossed. Looking forward to seeing the blues on ifollow next Saturday. Best of luck to all from one of your biggest irish fans. 💙 2

Vancouver_Blue added 20:47 - Jul 25

Leif AND Greg Leigh at left back...pretty strong team now 0

cat added 20:47 - Jul 25

Great news specially for our problem left side. Young, hungry and up for a challenge. Take it from me cause my Leeds pals know a thing or to 1

SpiritOfJohn added 20:49 - Jul 25

Welcome Leif!

@grinch, aptly named. 2

Suffolkboy added 20:50 - Jul 25

Gosh , this IS a declaration of intent : quality quality quality — brings strength , pace , enthusiasm and the most obvious spirit and abundant determination !

COYB 0

