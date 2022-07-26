Event and Song Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Beattie's Debut

Tuesday, 26th Jul 2022 14:05 An event and new song will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Blues legend Kevin Beattie’s Town debut on Saturday 13th August. The Beat, who died in September 2018 aged 64 and is viewed by many as the greatest ever Blues player, made his Town bow in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday 12th August 1972. The Kevin Beattie Foundation is staging The Beat Goes On, a celebration of the anniversary of the future England central defender making his first steps in senior football at the Novotel. At the event will be Alan Hudson, who played against Beattie and Town in the 1978 FA Cup final for Arsenal and who was his captain in the England U23s, and Colin Gibson, who was with Aston Villa as they pipped the Blues to the First Division title in 1981. There will be a raffle to raise funds for the MS Society, Beattie’s wife Maggie having suffered with the disease for many years, with donations including an England Masters shirt signed by Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher among others and a Manchester United shirt from last season. There will also be a hot buffet. Tickets are available in advance only by email from Malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk for £25 including a souvenir programme. In addition, George Baker has written a new song and produced a video to celebrate the anniversary. Malcolm Thompson from the Kevin Beattie Foundation was inspired by Baker’s Town song Proud to Wear the Blue, which he released last year, and suggested he wrote a special tribute song for the anniversary. The song’s official launch will take place at the Beat Goes On evening.

Action Images/Contributed



