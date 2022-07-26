All Change For Town Against Southend

Tuesday, 26th Jul 2022 18:39 Town have named an entirely changed XI for this evening’s final friendly at home to Southend United (KO 7pm). Vaclav Hladky is in goal with what looks like a back four of, from the right, Kane Vincent-Young, Cameron Burgess, Corrie Ndaba and Greg Leigh ahead of him. Rekeem Harper and Cameron Humphreys are the central midfield pair with Kyle Edwards, Sone Aluko and Tyreece John-Jules behind lone central striker Kayden Jackson. There is no place for new signing Leif Davis, who only returned from Leeds United's pre-season tour of Australia at the weekend, while everyone else with the exceptions of Dominic Ball and Idris El Mizouni are on the bench. National League Southend are skippered by former Town academy scholar Nathan Ralph. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, Ndaba, Leigh, Harper, Humphreys, Edwards, Aluko, John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Donacien, Penney, Edmundson, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Chaplin, Chirewa. Southend: Arnold, Ralph (c), Hobson, Kensale, Bridge, Husin, Dalby, Clifford, Taylor, Miley, Mooney. Subs: Andeng Ndi, Powell, Wood, Fonguck, Wreh, Benton, Demetriou, Davis, Crowhurst, Coker, Reeve. Referee: Chris Pollard (Bury St Edmunds).

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 18:49 - Jul 26

An amazingly strong & balanced looking starting XI, considering it is a completely different (second string) side. 4

Juggsy added 19:01 - Jul 26

Surely Leigh is on the left and KVY on the right? Unless I'm reading that wrong. 1

PhilTWTD added 19:05 - Jul 26

I wrote it wrong, meant from the right, wrote from the left. D'oh! 0

DeliasMashedPotato added 19:06 - Jul 26

If you'd have told me that was our B team this time last year I wouldn't have believed you. Shows the depth we've got now. COYB 3

CaptainAhab added 19:06 - Jul 26

Not a bad reserve side! 1

