Bolton Ticket Sales Hit 25,000
Wednesday, 27th Jul 2022 13:46
Town have sold more than 25,000 tickets for Saturday’s season opener against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.
The Sir Bobby Robson Stand has sold out for the game against the Trotters but seats remain on sale in the other three stands via Planet Blue or online here.
Meanwhile, the club has added a new sign to the ground’s Constantine Road main entrance.
Photo: Matchday Images
