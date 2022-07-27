Bolton Ticket Sales Hit 25,000

Wednesday, 27th Jul 2022 13:46 Town have sold more than 25,000 tickets for Saturday’s season opener against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. The Sir Bobby Robson Stand has sold out for the game against the Trotters but seats remain on sale in the other three stands via Planet Blue or online here. Meanwhile, the club has added a new sign to the ground’s Constantine Road main entrance.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueRuin69 added 13:50 - Jul 27

Cannot wait! Coyb! 1

19781981twtd added 14:06 - Jul 27

Let's make some noise and get behind the boys make PR a fortress and intimidating to visitors ! 1

BlueBlood90 added 14:15 - Jul 27

Fantastic support as always. If anyone deserves to see their club enjoy some long awaited success then it's our loyal fanbase. 2

Orraman added 14:27 - Jul 27

The anticipation rises day by day and looking forward to the capture of three points that such outstanding support by management and fans deserves to get the season of to a flying start. Surely there can be no alternative? 0

