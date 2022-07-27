Former Town Defender Berra Announces Retirement

Wednesday, 27th Jul 2022 13:58 Former Blues centre-half Christophe Berra has announced his retirement, aged 37. The Scotland international was with Town between July 2013 and May 2017 making 182 starts and one sub appearance, scoring 14 times, having signed on a free transfer after leaving Wolves. He departed Town to return to Scotland when he rejoined Hearts for a second spell and was playing for Raith Rovers last season having spent time on loan at Dundee during his later stint at Tynecastle. “This was far from an easy decision, but after thinking long and hard, together with the high standards that I set myself on a daily basis, I have decided that the time has come to hang up my boots,” he told the Rovers official website. “For the benefit of the team, I felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the club to bring in some new players to drive the team forward. “I have ambitions to return to football in the months ahead but for the time being, I will enjoy some quality time with my family. “Last but not least, a huge thanks to the players, the manager, the staff and the club, I have enjoyed every minute being in your company, on and off the pitch and I wish you all the very best going forward. “Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to all the Rovers fans who welcomed me to their club, it has been an honour and privilege. Thank you!” Berra, who was a member of the Town side which reached the play-offs in 2014/15 but was sent off in the away leg of the semi-final at Norwich, won 41 full Scotland caps, scoring four times, during a career which spanned 20 years.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 14:28 - Jul 27

Very often underrated ,he was in fact a good reader of the game and generally was able to stay very fit ; he proved a really solid contributor whose presence was missed !

Very best of luck for the future — make the very most of time with your family .,

