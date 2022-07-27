Ndaba Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 27th Jul 2022 18:43 Blues defender Corrie Ndaba has signed a new three-year contract running to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season. Dubliner Ndaba, 22, signed his first pro deal in 2019 having come through the academy. The Republic of Ireland U21 call-up, who plays at centre-half or left-back, spent last season on loan at Salford, winning the League Two club’s supporters’ Player of the Year award. “This is a big part of my career and I am really happy,” Ndaba told iFollow Ipswich. “At this point I feel like I can continue to improve and there are some really good players that I want to continue working with. “I've shown the manager what I can do and I have enjoyed working with him because I love the way we are playing. He is a big reason for me being so happy here. “We have had a good pre-season and I am excited about the upcoming campaign.” Ndaba, who has also had loan spells at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford and Ayr United, has made four cup starts and one sub appearance for the Blues but is yet to make his Town league debut. He has featured regularly during pre-season and has evidently impressed manager Kieran McKenna. Speaking about Ndaba in April, the Blues boss said: “Corrie’s someone who’s had a good season. I haven’t been able to see him live yet, I’ve seen some stuff on video but I certainly want to watch much more over the next couple of weeks whenever our schedule closes down in terms of the games programme. “He’s a good player, I like his profile, people have spoken highly about him over his time here and how he’s done at Salford, so he’s someone I want to have a closer look at and then decide what’s going to be the best pathway, both for him and for the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueandTruesince82 added 18:44 - Jul 27

Great news, 0

ArnieM added 18:45 - Jul 27

Brilliant news . And well deserved. This is the Club to be with now, if you’re a young player . COYBs 👍 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:45 - Jul 27

Great news, 0

Bazza8564 added 19:02 - Jul 27

This fella is an absolute gem, massive frame, big and strong in the air, so pleased the club have tied him down to a longer deal. Not much missing now..... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments