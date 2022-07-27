Blues Youngster Oudnie-Morgan Nets Stunner For Northern Ireland U18s

Wednesday, 27th Jul 2022 21:26 Academy youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan smashed a brilliant strike for Northern Ireland’s U18s as they were beaten 3-1 by their Manchester United counterparts at SuperCupNI in Ballymena this evening. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder, one of this summer’s intake of scholars, brought the ball from halfway before shooting past the Red Devils keeper. The game was the second played between the two sides with the first in Coleraine, in which Oudnie-Morgan played 61 minutes, having ended 3-2 to United on Monday, and on aggregate the Premier League club ran out 6-3 victors. Manchester United got the better of Northern Ireland in the @SuperCupNI...but if you're gong to score a consolation goal, this is the way to do it!



Rio Morgan, take a bow! 🙌



Report and goals ⤵️#BBCFootball #SuperCupNI — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 27, 2022

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



