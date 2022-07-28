Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Announce Shirt Numbers
Thursday, 28th Jul 2022 18:19

Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign.

Skipper Sam Morsy moves to his preferred number five having been 55 last season with George Edmundson switching to four, previously worn by Rekeem Harper, who is now number 16.

Keeper Christian Walton, having been number 28 in 2021/22, takes the number one vacated by Tomas Holy. Conor Chaplin moves from 21 to 10.

Striker Freddie Ladapo is Town’s new number nine, left-back Leif Davis has been handed number three - Matt Penney is now number 20 - with Greg Leigh taking Chaplin’s old number 21 shirt.

Fellow new signings Dom Ball will wear 12, Marcus Harness 11 and Tyreece John-Jules 14.

Cameron Burgess moves from 26 to 15, Idris El Mizouni from 16 to 22 and Corrie Ndaba from 15 to 26. Shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran retains his number 17 shirt.

Young keeper Nick Hayes has been given number 32, while the number two shirt is vacant.

Town Shirt numbers 2022/23
1 Christian Walton
3 Leif Davis
4 George Edmundson
5 Sam Morsy
6 Luke Woolfenden
7 Wes Burns
8 Lee Evans
9 Freddie Ladapo
10 Conor Chaplin
11 Marcus Harness
12 Dom Ball
14 Tyreece John-Jules
15 Cameron Burgess
16 Rekeem Harper
17 Ed Sheeran
19 Kayden Jackson
20 Matt Penney
21 Greg Leigh
22 Idris El Mizouni
23 Sone Aluko
24 Kane Vincent-Young
26 Corrie Ndaba
29 Kyle Edwards
30 Cameron Humphreys
31 Vaclav Hladky
32 Nick Hayes
44 Janoi Donacien


Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 18:28 - Jul 28
Glad to see our #1 Goalkeeper, wearing the #1 shirt...very sensible
No idea why JD likes #44, makes him look like a fringe player
1

terry_butchers_twin added 18:41 - Jul 28
Glad Ed Sheehan has retained number 17 !!!
4

cornishnick added 18:46 - Jul 28
Why no number 2. Is it because we’re not sh1t anymore?!
4

marvellous added 18:49 - Jul 28
#18 is available for a Bonne return 🤔
3

arc added 18:56 - Jul 28
Neither KVY or Janoi wants #2? Or shall we start silly rumours about the imminent signing of an RB?

I like a midfielder #5, that always shakes things up a bit :-)
0

bigolconnor added 18:58 - Jul 28
No.43 still available then. Wink wink, nudge nudge.
1


