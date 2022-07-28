Town Announce Shirt Numbers

Thursday, 28th Jul 2022 18:19 Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign. Skipper Sam Morsy moves to his preferred number five having been 55 last season with George Edmundson switching to four, previously worn by Rekeem Harper, who is now number 16. Keeper Christian Walton, having been number 28 in 2021/22, takes the number one vacated by Tomas Holy. Conor Chaplin moves from 21 to 10. Striker Freddie Ladapo is Town’s new number nine, left-back Leif Davis has been handed number three - Matt Penney is now number 20 - with Greg Leigh taking Chaplin’s old number 21 shirt. Fellow new signings Dom Ball will wear 12, Marcus Harness 11 and Tyreece John-Jules 14. Cameron Burgess moves from 26 to 15, Idris El Mizouni from 16 to 22 and Corrie Ndaba from 15 to 26. Shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran retains his number 17 shirt. Young keeper Nick Hayes has been given number 32, while the number two shirt is vacant. Town Shirt numbers 2022/23

1 Christian Walton

3 Leif Davis

4 George Edmundson

5 Sam Morsy

6 Luke Woolfenden

7 Wes Burns

8 Lee Evans

9 Freddie Ladapo

10 Conor Chaplin

11 Marcus Harness

12 Dom Ball

14 Tyreece John-Jules

15 Cameron Burgess

16 Rekeem Harper

17 Ed Sheeran

19 Kayden Jackson

20 Matt Penney

21 Greg Leigh

22 Idris El Mizouni

23 Sone Aluko

24 Kane Vincent-Young

26 Corrie Ndaba

29 Kyle Edwards

30 Cameron Humphreys

31 Vaclav Hladky

32 Nick Hayes

44 Janoi Donacien

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 18:28 - Jul 28

Glad to see our #1 Goalkeeper, wearing the #1 shirt...very sensible

No idea why JD likes #44, makes him look like a fringe player 1

terry_butchers_twin added 18:41 - Jul 28

Glad Ed Sheehan has retained number 17 !!! 4

cornishnick added 18:46 - Jul 28

Why no number 2. Is it because we’re not sh1t anymore?! 4

marvellous added 18:49 - Jul 28

#18 is available for a Bonne return 🤔 3

arc added 18:56 - Jul 28

Neither KVY or Janoi wants #2? Or shall we start silly rumours about the imminent signing of an RB?



I like a midfielder #5, that always shakes things up a bit :-) 0

bigolconnor added 18:58 - Jul 28

No.43 still available then. Wink wink, nudge nudge. 1

