Town Announce Shirt Numbers
Thursday, 28th Jul 2022 18:19
Town have announced their squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign.
Skipper Sam Morsy moves to his preferred number five having been 55 last season with George Edmundson switching to four, previously worn by Rekeem Harper, who is now number 16.
Keeper Christian Walton, having been number 28 in 2021/22, takes the number one vacated by Tomas Holy. Conor Chaplin moves from 21 to 10.
Striker Freddie Ladapo is Town’s new number nine, left-back Leif Davis has been handed number three - Matt Penney is now number 20 - with Greg Leigh taking Chaplin’s old number 21 shirt.
Fellow new signings Dom Ball will wear 12, Marcus Harness 11 and Tyreece John-Jules 14.
Cameron Burgess moves from 26 to 15, Idris El Mizouni from 16 to 22 and Corrie Ndaba from 15 to 26. Shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran retains his number 17 shirt.
Young keeper Nick Hayes has been given number 32, while the number two shirt is vacant.
Town Shirt numbers 2022/23
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]