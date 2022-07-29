Coulson: It Was Carnage

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 09:40 Former loanee Hayden Coulson has described pre-season at Town last summer as “carnage” as the Blues recruited 19 new players. The 24-year-old joined Town on what was intended to be a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in early August, becoming Paul Cook's 14th addition of the window. However, his injury-hit spell was cut short in January after he had made only six appearances and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Peterborough United. Coulson has joined Scottish Premiership Aberdeen on loan for the season ahead and has reflected on his time at Portman Road. “I enjoyed it and I was excited about the move,” he told RedTV. “Obviously that was another club that was ready to progress, they signed a lot of new players and spent a good bit of money. “It was something stupid, I think I was like the 14th or 15th new player and they were still bringing in players after that so it was a full new turnaround. “I think from the fans’ point of view everyone thought, because on paper it was a top, top team, especially for League One, that it would happen straight away. “But if you bring in that many players they need time to get together and learn how to play the style of play. “It was a carnage pre-season type of thing with that many new players in there.”

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 09:42 - Jul 29

Such a shame about the injuries with him.

He looked exactly what we needed on the left to compliment what burns brought to the right. 3

tivo added 09:50 - Jul 29

Lasy summer? 0

MickMillsTash added 09:53 - Jul 29

Great cross away to Lincoln

Changed the game when he went off away to Wycombe and he really wanted to stay on

Good player and had he stayed fit Cook may have got a few more games.

Good luck to him in Aberdeen

1

PhilTWTD added 10:04 - Jul 29

tivo



Typo corrected. 1

Gforce added 10:07 - Jul 29

Hopefully those days are behind us now.We have a far more settled squad moving into the new season, that in turn should bring more consistency, better performances and all being well a much better start to the season, than we endured last year.

COYB. 1

