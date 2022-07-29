Coulson: It Was Carnage
Friday, 29th Jul 2022 09:40
Former loanee Hayden Coulson has described pre-season at Town last summer as “carnage” as the Blues recruited 19 new players.
The 24-year-old joined Town on what was intended to be a season-long loan from Middlesbrough in early August, becoming Paul Cook's 14th addition of the window.
However, his injury-hit spell was cut short in January after he had made only six appearances and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Peterborough United.
Coulson has joined Scottish Premiership Aberdeen on loan for the season ahead and has reflected on his time at Portman Road.
“I enjoyed it and I was excited about the move,” he told RedTV.
“Obviously that was another club that was ready to progress, they signed a lot of new players and spent a good bit of money.
“It was something stupid, I think I was like the 14th or 15th new player and they were still bringing in players after that so it was a full new turnaround.
“I think from the fans’ point of view everyone thought, because on paper it was a top, top team, especially for League One, that it would happen straight away.
“But if you bring in that many players they need time to get together and learn how to play the style of play.
“It was a carnage pre-season type of thing with that many new players in there.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]