U18s' SuperCupNI Final Live on iPlayer

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 10:02

Town’s U18s’ SuperCupNI final Premier Section final against County Antrim at the Ballymena Showgrounds this evening is being screened live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (KO 8pm).

The young Blues reached the final via a 2-1 defeat of Mexican side Club Puebla last night, Ash Boatswain (pictured) and Jack Manly netting the goals, following victories over San Francisco Glens, 2-0, and French outfit Vendée, 4-1, and a 1-1 draw with County Fermanagh in the group stages.

Town have been regulars at SuperCupNI, which was known for many years as the NI Milk Cup, playing at various levels but have never previously won at the tournament.





Photo: TWTD