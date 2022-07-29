Hudson Signing Confirmed

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 13:17 Hertford Town have confirmed that young left-back Max Hudson has joined the Blues following his trial at the end of last season. TWTD reported in May that the 18-year-old had agreed to join Town having been offered professional terms following a trial spell in which he featured in the final four U23s games last season but with discussions between the clubs ongoing. Hudson was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer. As an U15 he spent time at an England training camp. Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with the full-back having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups. It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Southern League Division One Central Hertford last season with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game played at Needham Market's Bloomfields. 🔥🔥🔥We have agreed a transfer with Ipswich Town for Max Hudson. After a series of eye-catching displays for us, we're delighted that Max has signed a professional contract. It's been a pleasure playing a part in his development and we wish him a successful career in the game. pic.twitter.com/a1riLRUeBj — Hertford Town FC (@HertfordTownFC) July 29, 2022

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 13:49 - Jul 29

The recruitment search marches on with fine quality filters in place ,and with ITFC looking to the future with youth in mind !

Excellent thinking and very good news .COYB 0

