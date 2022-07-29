Ball Misses Out But Davis Fit and Ready
Friday, 29th Jul 2022 14:47
Summer midfielder signing Dominic Ball will miss Saturday’s opening fixture against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road but manager Kieran McKenna otherwise has a fully fit squad with new left-back Leif Davis ready for selection having joined earlier in the week.
Town get their season under way against the Trotters with two of the Three Lions, Mark Detmer and Berke Bakay, set to be at Portman Road along with Mark Steed, the chief investment officer of Arizona's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the pension fund which effectively owns the club.
McKenna says he has virtually everyone available to him aside from Ball, who joined the club after leaving QPR earlier in the summer, the midfielder having picked up an ankle injury ahead of the Millwall friendly.
“He’s not available for tomorrow, needs a little bit more time, is hopefully going to return to the grass next week,” McKenna said. “We’ll have to review how he is for next weekend, but he’s not available for tomorrow.”
Davis joined up with the club earlier in the week having been away with Leeds in Australia until last weekend and McKenna says the 22-year-old is available for tomorrow’s match.
“He’s ready to make an impact straight away,” he said. “He looks fit, he’s played in four of Leeds’ pre-season friendlies, he’s not played too many 90 minutes but has played 45s, he’s played 60-plus. So he’s fit and ready and available for selection.”
George Edmundson (ankle), Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and Kyle Edwards (quad) all came into pre-season having suffered injuries towards the end of last season but McKenna says all three are also ready to play their part from the off.
“I feel like they’re up to speed,” he continued. “George and Kayden joined the main group a little bit later but they completed the same sort of volume of work for the last six weeks and have all contributed a good amount in the friendlies, so I feel like they’re up to speed.
“Kyle Edwards is another one who has returned from a longer term injury, maybe there’s a little bit of a difference with Kyle is that he was the only one who was unfortunate in pre-season to pick up a little bit of an injury.
“He’s probably a little bit behind the other ones in terms of his accumulated training and match minutes but those three are all fit, raring to go, have had a good amount of minutes and are three really big important players that it’s great to have back.”
Photo: Matchday Images
