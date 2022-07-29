McKenna: Lots to Like About Leif

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 16:10 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there’s lots to like about his sixth signing of the summer, left-back Leif Davis. The 22-year-old joined from Leeds United for an initial fee of £1 million on Monday, signing a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season, and could make his debut against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road tomorrow. “There’s lots to like about Leif,” McKenna said. “We spoke last season about a big focus on our recruitment and that we were looking for hungry, young, athletic and highly technical players and I think he ticks all four of those boxes. “He is a player we think can have a big impact for us for now. He is a really attacking left-back but he also has the energy to get up and down the pitch. “He is also a player who can grow and develop with us in the future and can hopefully climb with the team. “He is someone who has the potential to play higher and wants to play higher in his career. We think he is a good signing for now and a good signing for the future. “As I said, he’s a young player so it is going to take some patience and support and guidance, because he hasn’t yet had a big run of fixtures in his career. He hasn’t had a full season yet so hopefully this will be his first full season of playing a lot of games “He is going to need help through that process, but we feel we are well equipped to do that as staff and as a football club. We think it is a good place for talented young players to come and develop. He is ready to make an impact straight away. “He looks fit, he’s played in, I think, four of Leeds’ pre-season friendlies, he’s not played too many minutes, but he’s played 45s and 60-plus. So he’s fit and ready and available for selection.”

