McKenna: I Like the Rule

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 16:28 Town boss Kieran McKenna has backed the move which will allow EFL clubs to use five of their seven subs during the season ahead. Last season sides were able to field three of their seven subs, but while the number on the bench will remain the same, five can come on during the campaign ahead. Clubs will be permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during a match with more than one substitution allowed at each of its three opportunities. Substitutions made at half-time will not count towards the three opportunities. “I like the rule. I got used to it, as everyone got used to it, during Covid times,” McKenna said. “I like the rule, I think the large majority of teams now operate with larger first-team squads and also have academies. “My preference would be to have a larger substitutes’ bench to enable more of your squad on matchdays and integrate younger players easier on matchdays. “I like the move, for us it has some advantages. I’d like to think we will have one of the stronger, attacking depths in the squad if everyone is available and fit. “It can also work the other way – and I have had experiences of that as well. Teams who are maybe on the backfoot and defending a little more, when those players are getting tired and maybe coming under pressure, they are able to make changes and bring on fresh legs to help them see the game out. “It works both ways. I don’t necessarily go along with the rhetoric that it is just an advantage for the big teams in any given league, it can work both ways. “But I do like it, in terms of we have, and almost all clubs have, a squad of professional footballers who train all week to be involved in a match and it helps us to build the spirit and involvement across the season.”

