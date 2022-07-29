U18s Win SuperCupNI Final

Friday, 29th Jul 2022 21:58

Town’s U18s carried off the first silverware of the season by defeating County Antrim 4-2 in the final of the Premier Section of SuperCupNI at the Ballymena Showgrounds this evening.

Nico Valentine, Ben Haddoch, Jack Manly and Gerrard Buabo scored the goals which won the young Blues the final. Full report to follow.

🏆 @SuperCupNI - Premier Final



⚽️@IpswichTown are the 2022 @SuperCupNI Premier Champions



Watch the goals ⤵️ — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 29, 2022









Photo: BBC

Westy added 22:04 - Jul 29

Just watched it on BBC iPlayer. Worthy winners and a great start to the season. 4

BlueHope22 added 22:33 - Jul 29

Well done lads us fans are really really proud of you wishing you all well for the future. 0

have_a_word_with_him added 22:52 - Jul 29

Valentine = Dyer ?!

Superb performance and well done lads! 0