U18s Win SuperCupNI Final
Friday, 29th Jul 2022 21:58

Town’s U18s carried off the first silverware of the season by defeating County Antrim 4-2 in the final of the Premier Section of SuperCupNI at the Ballymena Showgrounds this evening.

Nico Valentine, Ben Haddoch, Jack Manly and Gerrard Buabo scored the goals which won the young Blues the final. Full report to follow.



Photo: BBC



Westy added 22:04 - Jul 29
Just watched it on BBC iPlayer. Worthy winners and a great start to the season.
BlueHope22 added 22:33 - Jul 29
Well done lads us fans are really really proud of you wishing you all well for the future.
have_a_word_with_him added 22:52 - Jul 29
Valentine = Dyer ?!
Superb performance and well done lads!
algarvefan added 22:57 - Jul 29
It's a sign!!!!

Well done lads, you have done the club proud.
