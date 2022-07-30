McKenna, Magilton, Tanner and Walton on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 30th Jul 2022 09:19 Kieran McKenna, Jim Magilton, Adam Tanner and Christian Walton all feature on this lunchtime’s Life’s a Pitch, live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy, joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham as the new season gets under way. McKenna and Walton spoke at Monday’s Open Day, while former midfielder Tanner, now a regular in the stands at Portman Road, will be in the studio and Magilton, scorer of that famous hat-trick in the 2000 play-off semi-final second leg against today’s visitors Bolton, for many the greatest game they've ever seen, will be joining us from Northern Ireland. We also want to hear from you - what are your thoughts on Town’s prospects for the season ahead? Will the Blues finally make it back to the Championship? Does McKenna need to strengthen further before the transfer window closes? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

