Davis, Harness and Ladapo Make Debuts For Blues Against Bolton
Saturday, 30th Jul 2022 14:38
Leif Davis, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo all make debuts for the Blues in this afternoon’s opening game of the season against Bolton Wanderers.
Christian Walton is in goal behind a back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson. Davis, who joined from Leeds for £1 million last week, is at left wing-back with Wes Burns on the right
In central midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Lee Evans with Harness and Conor Chaplin behind lone central striker Ladapo.
For Bolton, on-loan Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley makes his debut, while midfielder Kyle Dempsey is absent with a knock.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Leigh, Harper, Aluko, John-Jules, Jackson.
Bolton: Trafford, Jones, John, Williams, Santos (c), Johnston, Charles, Morley, Afolayan, Lee, Bradley. Subs: Sadlier, Dadi Bodvarsson, Bakayoko, Iredale, Aimson, Kachunga, Thomason. Referee: Samuel Barrott (West Riding).
Photo: Matchday Images
