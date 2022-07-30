Davis, Harness and Ladapo Make Debuts For Blues Against Bolton

Saturday, 30th Jul 2022 14:38 Leif Davis, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo all make debuts for the Blues in this afternoon’s opening game of the season against Bolton Wanderers. Christian Walton is in goal behind a back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson. Davis, who joined from Leeds for £1 million last week, is at left wing-back with Wes Burns on the right In central midfield, skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Lee Evans with Harness and Conor Chaplin behind lone central striker Ladapo. For Bolton, on-loan Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley makes his debut, while midfielder Kyle Dempsey is absent with a knock. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Leigh, Harper, Aluko, John-Jules, Jackson. Bolton: Trafford, Jones, John, Williams, Santos (c), Johnston, Charles, Morley, Afolayan, Lee, Bradley. Subs: Sadlier, Dadi Bodvarsson, Bakayoko, Iredale, Aimson, Kachunga, Thomason. Referee: Samuel Barrott (West Riding).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JimInGreensboro added 14:42 - Jul 30

Davis on the left, Burns on the right, Bolton's going to have a rough, tough night.



COYB! 2

BromleyBloo added 14:51 - Jul 30

Looking good……………………



COYBs!!! 0

Billysherlockblue added 14:52 - Jul 30

Watching on ifollow cant wait! Coyb💙 0

JamestownPrince added 14:53 - Jul 30

Kyle Dempsey has a "knock" - - there may be something else going on in relation to a pub incident a few weeks back...... 0

pg888 added 15:10 - Jul 30

Anyone else watching on ifollow and the commentary isn’t working properly with the video? 1

Generic added 15:18 - Jul 30

Pg888 - it seems the home audio channel has both commentaries on it. It seems OK if you switch to Away via the gear icon 0

pg888 added 15:21 - Jul 30

Ah that’s better thanks! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments