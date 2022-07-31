Evans: Straight Off the Training Ground

Sunday, 31st Jul 2022 09:17 by Dave Gooderham Lee Evans admitted his equaliser was one straight off the training ground after the midfielder earned Ipswich Town a share of the spoils against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. Evans equalised with a smart corner kick routine just 13 minutes after Aaron Morley had put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot. The Town midfielder admitted he was a little disappointed with the 1-1 draw, but promised there was plenty more to come from his side as they started the new season with a point. He said: “I think we are a little disappointed to draw. Credit to Bolton, they made it tough for us. I think they came and played really well - probably the perfect away performance for the first 20 minutes. “But we talked about being resilient. There was a big expectancy on us to do well in the first game of the season and then we were 1-0 down. “I think we showed great character coming back and probably took control in the second half. We had a few chances to win it, but it wasn’t to be today so we have to take that point and move on.” Evans believed the nature of the pre-season friendlies actually helped Ipswich bounce back while work on the training ground was also behind Town’s first goal of the season, Evans firing in first time after Conor Chaplin’s low corner found him perfectly. Evans said: “Pre-season has helped as I think we have been down a few times against some really good clubs. We managed to react well today as well. “When we were in Loughborough this pre-season, we had a long meeting about set pieces and how we need to be better this season.

“How we needed to be better defensively and, obviously, attacking as well. So it was really good for us, as a team, to get off the mark with a set piece goal on the first day. “It was one, to be fair to the coaching staff, they have put on us on Thursday. It was lovely for it to come off, from a great ball by Chappers [Conor Chaplin], and for me personally, it was about not hitting it too hard and finding the right connection and thankfully it went in. “It is something we have talked about, probably going more in-swingers from both sides, so it gives me a chance to get into the box “I’m a big lad and I should be getting on the end of things. It was nice for the goal to go in and then being a threat at the back post or anywhere in the box.” After missing the last four months of the 2021/22 season, Evans admitted: “Just to be back on that pitch, after such a long time out, and to score was just an amazing feeling. “It was a brilliant atmosphere. On a selfish note, I have missed days like this. It has been a long few months being out. “I’ve had four months out, missed the play-off push last season, tried my best to come back but probably a bit too soon. It wasn’t quite right so it ended up being a long time. But it was just out of desperation to be helping the team and being out on the pitch. “I was so excited for the game today. It was an amazing crowd – they can be massive for us this season. I can’t thank them enough for coming out in their numbers today and hopefully they carry on doing that all season.” Evans believed a more settled pre-season, following last year’s hectic summer of new signings, has made a big difference. He explained: “There were obviously massive numbers in and out last season. I think this year five or six have come in. We have been working hard on the training ground, the manager has been working us really hard pre-season, and everyone knows how he wants us to play. “It is about gelling and I think we will get better. I don’t think we got anywhere near top gear today, but I think it was always going to be like that. There were lots of nerves, energy and excitement as it was the first game of the season – they are never the prettiest of games. “It is hard to create that intensity in pre-season. The first game is always tough and 20-odd degrees today makes it a little tougher. But for me, I was just happy to be out there. “It was nice to get a point, it would have been nicer with three. But as I say, we move on.” Evans’ last goals for Ipswich was the hat-trick against Doncaster Rovers last September and he joked that he didn’t want to wait so long for the next one. He said: “That night was a wild night, I don’t think I’ll get too many more hat tricks in my career. To be fair, it’s not about me scoring goals, especially the position that I play. “If I can chip in with the odd one from a set piece, then brilliant. My role is obviously playing in front of the back four, getting the team playing, and stopping goals at the other end. “We have got goals from all around the team – and even with the boys coming on. You see our bench today, the players that the manager can bring on, especially in those forward positions, is a brilliant weapon for us. “After 60 minutes, to be able to freshen it up. The five subs make a massive difference. As the manager has alluded to, there will be rotation so you just got to get your head around that. You know with five subs that you’ve got more chance of coming on and making an impact that he wants. “We look good, we know we will score goals. The chances we had today - give us a couple of weeks and we will be scoring more goals.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



