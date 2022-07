Tractor Girls in Friendly Action Against Charlton

Sunday, 31st Jul 2022 10:08

Ipswich Town Women are in friendly action against Charlton Athletic at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe this afternoon at the earlier time of 12pm.

The gam will be followed by a question and answer session for sponsors and True Blue members from 2.30pm until 4pm, then the England-Germany Euro 2022 final will be shown live at 5pm.

The Tractor Girls will be looking to continue their positive pre-season form having beaten AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United 2-0 in their previous two friendlies.

The Addicks, who play a division above the Blues in the Barclays Womenโ€™s Championship, are likely to provide stiffer opposition for the Tractor Girls.

๐—”๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—œ๐—ง๐—™๐—– ๐—ช๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐Ÿšœ



Details ๐Ÿ‘‡



๐Ÿ“ Sunday 31 July



๐Ÿ†š Charlton Athletic



๐ŸŸ The AGL Arena, Felixstowe



โŒš๏ธ 12pm



๐ŸŽŸ ยฃ5 Adults, ยฃ3 Concessions, ยฃ1 U16s



๐Ÿ—ฃ Fans Forum (2:30pm-4pm)



๐Ÿ“บ England v Germany screened live#itfc | #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/1lyL8EQ2lA — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) July 30, 2022





Photo: Ross Halls