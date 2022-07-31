Tractor Girls in Friendly Action Against Charlton
Sunday, 31st Jul 2022 10:08
Ipswich Town Women are in friendly action against Charlton Athletic at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe this afternoon at the earlier time of 12pm.
The gam will be followed by a question and answer session for sponsors and True Blue members from 2.30pm until 4pm, then the England-Germany Euro 2022 final will be shown live at 5pm.
The Tractor Girls will be looking to continue their positive pre-season form having beaten AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United 2-0 in their previous two friendlies.
The Addicks, who play a division above the Blues in the Barclays Women’s Championship, are likely to provide stiffer opposition for the Tractor Girls.
Photo: Ross Halls
