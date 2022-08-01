Cowley: Pigott's My Harry Kane
Monday, 1st Aug 2022 12:34
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley compared on-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott to England skipper Harry Kane after the 28-year-old had been involved in two of Pompey’s goals as they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on his debut at Hillsborough on Saturday.
On the first of the two, both from crosses from the right, Pigott’s strike partner Colby Bishop, also making his debut, saw a 57th-minute header tipped onto the bar by ex-Town loanee David Stockdale before one-time Blues target Michael Jacobs followed up, then the former Accrington man nodded in the second on 64.
“There have been some good strikers that crossed the ball like that, Alan Shearer always could. Joe’s my Harry Kane, he’s a good player, isn’t he?" Cowley told the Portsmouth News.
“Two lovely crosses and two great headers from Colby. I asked him whether he could also take corners, after all we had some problems last year.
“Mind you, I remember Roy Hodgson getting Kane to take corners for England and was slaughtered for it, so maybe that won't be a good idea for us!
“Joe is someone who has that lovely feel of the ball, it’s a weapon, and obviously we’re quite powerful in that moment as a result.
“We love the fact Joe can come long to short, but also go short to long, and run off the back of people, creating goals and scoring goals. He’s got that lovely feel, even when he shoots he’s on the ball a little longer.”
Cowley added: “This is definitely part of Joe’s game, he scores goals and creates goals, he can come off the line and plays in that false number nine.
“Joe can link it, he can line it, you often see a lot of good forwards being able to cross, they kind of know what they want and can deliver accordingly.”
Photo: Matchday Images
