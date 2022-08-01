Cowley: Pigott's My Harry Kane

Monday, 1st Aug 2022 12:34 Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley compared on-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott to England skipper Harry Kane after the 28-year-old had been involved in two of Pompey’s goals as they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on his debut at Hillsborough on Saturday. On the first of the two, both from crosses from the right, Pigott’s strike partner Colby Bishop, also making his debut, saw a 57th-minute header tipped onto the bar by ex-Town loanee David Stockdale before one-time Blues target Michael Jacobs followed up, then the former Accrington man nodded in the second on 64. “There have been some good strikers that crossed the ball like that, Alan Shearer always could. Joe’s my Harry Kane, he’s a good player, isn’t he?" Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “Two lovely crosses and two great headers from Colby. I asked him whether he could also take corners, after all we had some problems last year. “Mind you, I remember Roy Hodgson getting Kane to take corners for England and was slaughtered for it, so maybe that won't be a good idea for us! “Joe is someone who has that lovely feel of the ball, it’s a weapon, and obviously we’re quite powerful in that moment as a result. “We love the fact Joe can come long to short, but also go short to long, and run off the back of people, creating goals and scoring goals. He’s got that lovely feel, even when he shoots he’s on the ball a little longer.” Cowley added: “This is definitely part of Joe’s game, he scores goals and creates goals, he can come off the line and plays in that false number nine. “Joe can link it, he can line it, you often see a lot of good forwards being able to cross, they kind of know what they want and can deliver accordingly.”

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 12:39 - Aug 1

We all say things we regret - but hope he works out

is a league 1 Harry Kane worth £5 Million? 0

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 12:39 - Aug 1

Seems to be in-form and has made a good start at Pompey. He is still our player at the end of the day and next season could do the same for us. 0

FrimleyBlue added 12:39 - Aug 1

Good to see cowley knows how to make the most of a player. Another year of town just spending more money to try and get promoted rather than actually developing and coaching its players. -4

TimmyH added 12:47 - Aug 1

2 assists from the right side I noticed, whether he can score Harry Kane amount of goals is another thing altogether, a bit soon to be eulogising I think. 2

Mark added 12:48 - Aug 1

Perhaps Pigott couldn't cope with the one up front role but will be good as part of a strike partnership with Bishop. Time will tell.



I am very positive about Ipswich's promotion chances but still a little worried we won't score as many goals as our rivals will. Hopefully a new striker will be added to improve our firepower. 0

Dissboyitfc added 13:02 - Aug 1

And Cowley reminds me of Harry Hill !! 0

tempzzzz added 13:12 - Aug 1

oh you've done it now Cowley, too much expectation on the lad will get to him again.



But nah in all seriousness I hope he does well and comes back to us next season as a goal scoring machine, either to get back in the team and do the same for us or to make some money off of 0

