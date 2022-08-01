Fans Allowed Back at Playford Road as U18 and U21 Fixtures Announced

Monday, 1st Aug 2022 15:54 Town’s U21 and U18 Professional Development League Two South fixtures have been announced with the club confirming that fans will be able to watch the young Blues in action at Playford Road during the season ahead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, supporters have been unable to attend games played at the training ground but this season they will once again be admitted. Limited parking will be available on the Bent Lane side of the training ground. Senior academy football has reverted to being played between U21 sides rather than U23 for the campaign ahead. Town’s U21s, who are managed by John McGreal, will start their season at home to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday 16th August (KO 1pm) before an away trip to Barnsley a week later. The U18s, who carried off the first silverware of the season by winning SuperCupNI last week, are currently being coached by Sam Darlow, who was previously in charge of the U16s, and former midfielder Geraint Williams but with those positions not set in stone with new academy manager, Norwich City's former head of academy coaching Dean Wright, having only taken charge last month. Their previous manager Adem Atay left at the end of last season to take up a role with Aston Villa having led the side to the PDL Cup, a trophy the U16s also won at their level. They get their fixtures under way when they travel to take on Peterborough United on Saturday 13th August, then the following week host Wigan at Playford Road. Dates for both the U21s and U18s are subject to change. Meanwhile, Jack Wilce has been appointed head of academy sports medicine having previously been senior academy physiotherapist. U21 Professional Development League Two

Tuesday 16 August - Wigan (H) - 1pm

Tuesday 23 August - Barnsley (A) - 2pm

Friday 26 August - Hull (H) - 1pm

Monday 5 September - Burnley (A) - 12pm

Monday 12 September - Swansea (H) - 1pm

Friday 16 September - Colchester (A) - 1pm

Friday 23 September - Cardiff (H) - 11am

Friday 30 September - Watford (H) - 1pm

Monday 10 October - Charlton (A) - 2pm

Monday 17 October - Millwall (A) - 2.30pm

Friday 21 October - Bristol City (H) - 1pm

Friday 28 October - QPR (A) - 1pm

Friday 4 November - Reading (H) - 1pm

Tuesday 10 January - Watford (A) - 1pm

Tuesday 17 January - Bristol City (A) - 1pm

Friday 20 January - Millwall (H) - 1pm

Friday 27 January - Colchester (H) - 1pm

Friday 10 February - Reading (A) - 2pm

Monday 20 February - Swansea (A) - 12pm

Friday 24 February - QPR (H) - 1pm

Friday 3 March - Charlton (H) - 1pm

Friday 10 March - Birmingham (H) - 2pm

Friday 17 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am

Monday 27 March - Crewe (A) - 1pm

Tuesday 18 April - Peterborough (A) - 2pm

Friday 21 April - Coventry (H) - 1pm

Monday 1 May - Sheff Wed (A) - 12pm

Friday 5 May - Sheff Utd (H) - 1pm U18 Professional Development League

Saturday 13 August - Peterborough (A) - 11am

Saturday 20 August - Wigan (H) - 11.30am

Saturday 27 August - Crewe (A) - 11am

Saturday 17 September - Sheff Wed (A) - 11am

Saturday 24 September - Millwall (A) - 11am

Saturday 1 October - Colchester (H) - 11am

Saturday 15 October - Swansea (A) - 2pm

Saturday 22 October - Cardiff (H) - 11am

Saturday 29 October - Charlton (A) - 11am

Saturday 19 November - Reading (H) - 11am

Saturday 26 November - Watford (A) - 10.30am

Saturday 10 December - QPR (A) - 11.30am

Saturday 17 December - Bristol City (H) - 11am

Saturday 7 January - Millwall (H) - 11am

Saturday 14 January - Reading (A) - 12pm

Saturday 21 January - Swansea (H) - 2pm

Saturday 28 January - Bristol City (A) - 11am

Saturday 11 February - Colchester (A) - 11am

Saturday 18 February - Watford (H) - 11.30am

Saturday 25 February - Charlton (H) - 11am

Saturday 4 March - Cardiff (A) - 11am

Saturday 11 March - QPR (H) - 11.30am

Saturday 18 March - Sheff Utd (H) - 11.30am

Saturday 25 March - Birmingham (H) - 12pm

Friday 31 March - Barnsley (A) - 3pm

Saturday 15 April - Coventry (H) - 11.30am

Saturday 22 April - Burnley (A) - 11am

Saturday 29 April - Hull (H) - 11.30am

