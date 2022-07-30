Celina Completes Kasımpaşa Loan Move

Monday, 1st Aug 2022 20:36 Former Blues loanee Bersant Celina has signed on loan with Turkish side Kasımpaşa, TWTD understands, ending a lengthy summer transfer saga. TWTD revealed this morning that Celina was travelling to Istanbul today to complete the switch to the Süper Lig side, a season-long loan from parent club Dijon with an option to buy, a fortnight after making the same trip and deciding not to make the move to the club whose average attendance last season was 2,451. Town had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - also a loan with a view to a permanent switch - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on a return but with no agreement on terms ever reached. We understand no further discussions took place between the Blues and Celina following the 25-year-old’s previous trip to Istanbul. As revealed last month, Stoke looked to be Celina’s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse. In addition to Kasımpaşa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue. Latterly, Rangers were believed to have been interested with Scottish clubs subject to an exemption regarding the work permit situation, but that ultimately came to nothing. Fans' favourite Celina spent last season on loan at Town, scoring six times in 24 starts and 11 sub appearances, having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player.

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 20:53 - Aug 1

Shame we've missed out, but thank goodness it's over! 0

SamWhiteUK added 20:54 - Aug 1

Oh well 0

del45 added 20:55 - Aug 1

At last now let's get on getting the badly required striker. 0

DinDjarin added 20:56 - Aug 1

Good now move on 0

itfcserbia added 20:58 - Aug 1

Finally.



Not sorry about this. Whatever makes him play in Turkey in front of 2500 people instead of Portman Road... 0

