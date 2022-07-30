Town Survey Fans Following Portman Road Opener

Tuesday, 2nd Aug 2022 18:31 Town have sent a survey to supporters quizzing them on their matchday experience during Saturday’s opening fixture against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. Portman Road has undergone a number of changes over the summer with a new PA installed, a big screen and improvements to the concourses and bars among them. A number of fans received the surveys from the club by email this afternoon. Earlier in the summer, following the pre-season friendly against West Ham, Town sent out a similar survey regarding the PA.

Matchday Images



oldbri added 18:51 - Aug 2

It would be nice to have a survey about the abysmal audio coverage for iFollow customers. The audio had two commentaries at the same time, in the early first half which I could not change. The audio stopped completely in the first half and again in the second half. Plus the commentary was voiced by a different person from last year. The home commentater dribbled on but the away commentator gave a decent commentary. Bring back Brenner Woolley and Mick Mills. 1

Bluefish11 added 19:21 - Aug 2

Lots of improvements achieved and I accept it is work in progress but:



A: Only 2 people serving at half time in Section P bar in west stand with 100+ people huffing and puffing in queues, many of which gave up!



B: Could not read the new screen from Sect P. Too much content packed in using small typeface. (Replays worked OK, otherwise pointless, need to learn from that one)



Lots of other good work has been delivered! Well done!

1

Robert_Garrett added 19:34 - Aug 2

The two audios was only on the home broadcast on IFollow. the away one was perfect even though the clown was from Bolton! The scottish commentator really knew his stuff and knew which players were on the park etc. Really good even though a NotloB fan? Radio Suffolk was missing throughout the whole broadcast so I feel seriously let down and disappointed !Even Bucks Fizz said it was a soft penalty! Still we made enough chances to win three games. Nice to see Nice to see our loanee kicking off well for Pompey. 0

DJR added 19:44 - Aug 2

For some of the questions there weren't enough options when it came to answers. For example, I thought the sound level was fine, but it was muffled, but there was not option for this. And I had to answer the catering questions which I hadn't used because there was no N/A option. 0

