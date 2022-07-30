Town Survey Fans Following Portman Road Opener
Tuesday, 2nd Aug 2022 18:31
Town have sent a survey to supporters quizzing them on their matchday experience during Saturday’s opening fixture against Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.
Portman Road has undergone a number of changes over the summer with a new PA installed, a big screen and improvements to the concourses and bars among them.
A number of fans received the surveys from the club by email this afternoon.
Earlier in the summer, following the pre-season friendly against West Ham, Town sent out a similar survey regarding the PA.
Matchday Images
