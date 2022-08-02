Kasımpaşa Confirm Celina Signing

Tuesday, 2nd Aug 2022 19:09 Turkish Süper Lig side Kasımpaşa have confirmed the loan signing of former Blues loanee Bersant Celina from Dijon, as revealed by TWTD yesterday, bringing the summer’s lengthy transfer saga to a close. As previously reported, Celina travelled to Istanbul yesterday to complete the switch, a season-long loan from parent club Dijon with an option to buy, a fortnight after making the same trip and deciding not to make the move to the club whose average attendance last season was 2,451. Kasımpaşa formally announced the move this evening. Town had been in talks with Celina regarding his return to Portman Road for a third spell - also a loan with a view to a permanent switch - for much of the summer with the player understood to be keen on a return but with no agreement on terms ever reached. We understand no further discussions took place between the Blues and Celina following the 25-year-old’s previous trip to Istanbul. As revealed last month, Stoke looked to be Celina’s destination until his work permit situation caused the proposed switch to collapse. Transfer 🤝📝



Yeni transferimiz Bersant Celina, sağlık sponsorumuz @livhospital’da geçirdiği kontrollerin ardından Kemerburgaz Tesislerimizde Sportif Direktörümüz Muhammed Emir Saraç'ın da hazır bulunduğu imza töreninde kendisini Kasımpaşamıza bağlayan sözleşmeye imza attı. pic.twitter.com/6sRDotEJZ4 — Kasımpaşa (@kasimpasa) August 2, 2022 In addition to Kasımpaşa, another Turkish club Antalyaspor also held talks and earlier in the summer Preston were keen but their interest is understood to have cooled and would anyway have been impacted by the work permit issue. Latterly, Rangers were believed to have been interested with Scottish clubs subject to an exemption regarding the work permit situation, but that ultimately came to nothing. Fans' favourite Celina spent last season on loan at Town, scoring six times in 24 starts and 11 sub appearances, having previously been with the Blues during 2017/18 while a Manchester City player.

Photo: Pagepix



CookAshtonJohnson added 19:13 - Aug 2

Well, the saga ends, ultimately it depends on what side of the fence you were sat on to decide whether this ends up being good or bad for us. Let’s hope Ashton and KMC already have contacted other clubs for alternatives and can sign someone to be a permanent fan favourite, and as the classic saying goes, “Never fall in love with a player on loan”. 0

