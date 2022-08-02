Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
New FanZone Record Set
Tuesday, 2nd Aug 2022 22:25

Town’s FanZone attendance record was broken ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers with 4,848 supporters coming through the gates.

The previous record was 4,421 at the Charlton game on the final day of last season, the fifth time a new highest attendance was set during 2021/22.

The Blues have made a number of changes to the FanZone for the new season with an outdoor screen showing the earlier TV game and a matchday presenter, Dave Vant, while former skipper Carlos Edwards was the special guest for the Trotters' visit.


