New FanZone Record Set

Tuesday, 2nd Aug 2022 22:25 Town’s FanZone attendance record was broken ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers with 4,848 supporters coming through the gates. The previous record was 4,421 at the Charlton game on the final day of last season, the fifth time a new highest attendance was set during 2021/22. The Blues have made a number of changes to the FanZone for the new season with an outdoor screen showing the earlier TV game and a matchday presenter, Dave Vant, while former skipper Carlos Edwards was the special guest for the Trotters' visit.

Photo: Matchday Images



51blue added 22:32 - Aug 2

New record set for time taken to get a beer more like!! 0

