MacAnthony: Ashton's Not Going to Be Offering Stupid Wages
Wednesday, 3rd Aug 2022 11:22
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says Town won’t be throwing around stupid wages this summer and has revealed a conversation he had with Blues CEO Mark Ashton earlier in the summer.
MacAnthony says he hadn’t spoken to Ashton for a while until earlier in the close season while they were both on holiday.
He says they discussed agents linking the Blues and other bigger League One clubs with players, Posh midfielder Jack Taylor having been among those mentioned in connection with Town.
“When I was in Dubai, I spoke to Mark Ashton, he was in Croatia, and we had a really good conversation, I hadn’t spoken to him since he was at Bristol City and now he’s at Ipswich,” MacAnthony told his The Hard Truth podcast.
“He said to be on the phone, he said ‘Darragh, do me a favour, we’re getting the agents playing their usual game, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday are in for the same player’.
“I said, ‘Of course Mark, every year you get a couple of clubs who are spending money allegedly and the agents will try and use that against you’.
“He said, ‘Next time you get one, let’s do a three-way call and we can blow the f… out of the water’. I was like, ‘Love that, absolutely’.
“And I believe him. Everyone’s out there saying Ipswich are throwing around stupid wages and whatever else. He’s not a mug, he’s not going to run a football club badly and he’s not going to be offering players twice what they’re actually worth.
“That’s the s*** that gets out there and I’m sure it pisses Ipswich fans off, everyone saying they’re spending loads of money.
“They’re doing things their way, and don’t forget they’ve a massive fanbase. They spent a million quid on a left-back [Leif Davis from Leeds] but what people don’t understand is they probably made £2.5-£3 million [sic] from the Flynn Downes sale from the sell-on when he went from Swansea to West Ham, and they’re doing things sensibly.
“Them spending that kind of money on a left-back they see as having a lot of upside, and he won’t be on the stupid wages everyone says, they’ll be sensible. It’s a well-run football club.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]