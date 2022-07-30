Former Blues Striker Wickham Joins Forest Green

Wednesday, 3rd Aug 2022 17:08 Saturday’s opponents Forest Green Rovers have announced the signing of free agent former Blues striker Connor Wickham. The 29-year-old, who has signed an initial deal until January, left the MK Dons after six months at the end of 2021/22 having spent the first half of the campaign at Preston North End. “I had a chat with the manager last week and I had a good think about it and this is definitely an exciting project that I want to be part of,” Wickham told the official Rovers website. “This team are coming into this season on the back of getting promoted and the club are going in the right direction. “The style of play at Forest Green suits me and is a part to my game that some people may not be aware of. I want to get back to my best here.” Forest Green’s head coach Ian Burchnall added: “Connor's name was brought to us a couple of weeks ago so I we met with him and thought it seemed a really good fit. “We know his top level is extremely high and we want to build him up so he can be great player for us. “He was hungry to join us and be a part of what we're working on here at Forest Green - he's a great fit.” Wickham came through the Town academy and became the club's youngest-ever first-team player when he made his debut in April 2009 aged 16 years and 11 days. The England U21 international departed for Sunderland for an initial £8.1 million fee in the summer of 2011, then having had spells on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, he moved on to Crystal Palace in 2015. Another spell with the Owls followed before he was released by the Eagles last summer. The Blues face Forest Green at The Bolt New Lawn on Saturday afternoon in the first competitive game between the clubs.

SamWhiteUK added 17:16 - Aug 3

Big name for them! Hasn't done much recently thought. He moved on too early from us and never got going properly (injuries?). 0

RobITFC added 17:17 - Aug 3

Will be in Woolfies pocket all afternoon! 1

PrrrromotionGiven added 17:19 - Aug 3

Surely a bullet dodged for us there, would be astonished if he goes on to have a good season. 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:19 - Aug 3

Connor Wickham should be an example to all young players, be very careful how early ýou go for the next level. I remember watching him at PR v Newcastle where he stood out a mile. Shortly after he made his move and never really progressed. 5

Suffolkboy added 17:29 - Aug 3

KM always emphasise the care and importance of choosing the right path , the right time and the right set of coaching and experience as young footballers come through .

It does look as if C W never ever achieved the sort of potential he and his agents projected ; how much is down to him ,and how much to circumstance it’s difficult to establish ; but it’s not worked out as we or he would have hoped !

Maybe he’ll yet be a late blossom ?

COYB 0

ArnieM added 17:34 - Aug 3

…… sh 1t, it’s written in the stars isn’t it! 4

OwainG1992 added 17:48 - Aug 3

Sorry but this just screams Ipswich for him to score for them this weekend if selected.

Personally i hope he does well in general.

Big talent who's injuries sadly blighted his career. 1

blues1 added 18:00 - Aug 3

ArnieM/OwainG, id normally think exactly the same as you on this kind of thing, but hes done sweet fa against us in the past, so not worrying about him too much. Hope that's not tempting fate tho. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 18:00 - Aug 3

Hope quickly people forget. We could not wait to cash in on the lad, doubt he could really turn it down. If the other lessons are that players should avoid injury then fair enough as who knows where he would be now if he had remained injury free. Hope he stays fit and finds his feet again just not against us. 1

bigolconnor added 18:02 - Aug 3

Good luck big ol’ Connor 0

TrumptonBlue added 18:07 - Aug 3

Didn't he join MK just before they played us last season? 0

billlm added 18:12 - Aug 3

He's done,nothing to worry about, 0

MickMillsTash added 18:12 - Aug 3

Saw him get the hatrick at Doncaster - had an Ipswich air-freshner kit up in my car and someone pulled off both windscreen wipers

Tricky journey home that night 0

algarvefan added 18:19 - Aug 3

Had such potential but never really did well anywhere, probably a good punt for FGR though, time will tell.

0

pg888 added 18:22 - Aug 3

There’s 2 sides of this coin. I’m convinced that state we were in the powers that be were desperate to sell him and cash in. I didn’t see it as he really wanted to go at the time more like we wanted him to go for the money. I can’t blame the club though I’m sure we were offered crazy money for Dean Bowditch and turned it down and look how that turned out! 0

