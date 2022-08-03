Armin Joins Braintree on Loan

Wednesday, 3rd Aug 2022 18:52 Young Blues centre-half Albie Armin has joined Vanarama National League South Braintree Town on loan until January. Armin, 18, has made one senior appearance for the Blues, in last year’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to West Ham’s U21s, and was involved with the first-team during pre-season.

Photo: Action Images



Millsey added 19:09 - Aug 3

All the best young man💙 0

