Ball Not Yet Ready as Ndaba Picks Up Minor Injury

Thursday, 4th Aug 2022 14:49 Midfielder Dominic Ball is not yet ready to make his Town debut but is back on the grass following his ankle injury, while Corrie Ndaba has picked up a knock and won’t be involved in Saturday’s game at Forest Green Rovers. Ball has been out of action for a fortnight with the ankle problem and manager Kieran McKenna says the summer signing, a free agent following his QPR exit, is not yet fit enough to be included in the squad. “I think he’s going to fall just short for this weekend,” he said. “He’s been back on the grass this week, he’s very close to joining the training group for tomorrow but Saturday is just going to come around too quick. “Hopefully he’ll be involved in the fixtures next week. The Colchester game is possible.” Asked whether he has any other injury problems going into the match against Rovers, who will be playing Town for the first time and hosting their inaugural League One game, he added: “Corrie Ndaba has a very, very slight strain in his one of his hip flexors, so he’s not trained this week but again it shouldn’t be anything long-term, but isn’t available for tomorrow.” Ball and Ndaba will hope to be OK for the Carabao Cup tie at home to Colchester United on Tuesday when McKenna confirms he will field players who aren’t involved at the weekend. “There’ll certainly be changes, I wouldn’t like to speak about any individuals at this point but there will certainly be changes,” he said. “It’s important that we use the game to utilise the squad, give minutes to the squad, make sure everyone is fit and available and minuted enough to be ready across the next month. “But also it’s a game that we want to win, we want to progress in the cup competitions and that starts with Colchester on Tuesday. “There will be changes in the team for sure from the Saturday team but also we’ll be picking a team that we think is competitive enough and will have enough to perform well and win the game.”

Photo: Pagepix



