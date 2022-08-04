McKenna: Inspiring, Thought-Provoking and Touching

Thursday, 4th Aug 2022 17:06 Town boss Kieran McKenna says hearing and meeting former Arizona police officer Jason Schechterle at Portman Road last week was inspiring, thought-provoking and touching. Schechterle, 49, a member and representative of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the police and fire service pension fund which owns a majority stake in the club, suffered fourth degree burns when a taxi travelling at over 100mph crashed into the rear of his patrol car, the driver having suffered an epileptic fit. He spoke about his life and experiences to the club’s office staff and a handful of invited guests including TWTD’s Phil Ham and BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy last Wednesday morning, then the coaching staff and first-team players in the afternoon. On Thursday, he gave the same 90-minute talk to the club’s academy staff and women’s team players and staff. “It was a fantastic experience,” McKenna said. “It was inspiring, thought-provoking and it was really touching for everyone who was there. “We have massive gratitude and massive thanks to Jason for coming across and spending the time with us last week. “It was a massive moment in our season and probably the lives of everybody there. “So many powerful life messages that he delivered in such a fantastic way and I know the players, staff and everyone who came across him were humbled by the experience and will take things from it into their own lives, and hopefully into the season as a team.”

Photo: Photo: TWTD/Matchday Images



