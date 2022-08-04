McKenna: A Watershed Moment For the Women's Game

Thursday, 4th Aug 2022 17:16

Blues manager Kieran McKenna thoroughly enjoyed watching England’s women win Euro 2022 by beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday's final at Wembley and hopes it will lead to the growth of the women’s game.

A crowd of 87,192 watched the Lionesses carry off the silverware, England’s first triumph in a major competition since former Blues boss Sir Alf Ramsey led the men’s side to the 1966 World Cup.

In addition, 17.4 million viewers tuned in on TV, McKenna and his family among them.

“It was fantastic,” the Town boss said. “I really enjoyed watching it at home with the family as I'm sure so many of us did.

“It's hopefully another step forward and what a watershed moment for the women's game.

“There's obviously been steps forward in the last years, certainly at Ipswich I think there have been some really good steps forward within the last few years.

“But hopefully, this is a massive accelerator for that process now in terms of the interest, investment and growth of the game.

“Obviously, massive congratulations from everyone at Ipswich to the girls and to the staff involved and hopefully a watershed moment for the rapid growth and development of the women's side of the game.”





Photo: Action Images