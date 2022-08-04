Youngster Bradshaw Joins Bromley on Loan

Young Town defender Zak Bradshaw has joined Vanarama National League Bromley on loan.

Bradshaw, 18, signed a one-year professional contract with the Blues in July with the club having an option for a further season.

The centre-half, who can also play at left-back or in centre midfield, spent spells on loan at Bury Town and Chelmsford City last season.

Bradshaw isn't the first Blues youngster to have joined Bromley on loan, fellow centre-half Luke Woolfenden spent 2017/18 with the Ravens.





Photo: TWTD