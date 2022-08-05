U18s in Friendly Action at Felixstowe & Walton

Friday, 5th Aug 2022 11:47 Town’s U18s are in friendly action on Saturday afternoon when they make the short trip to take on Felixstowe & Walton at the newly-renamed AGL Arena (KO 3pm). Last week, the young Blues last week carried off SuperCupNI by beating County Antrim 4-2 in the final in Ballymena. The U18s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way next Saturday when they face Peterborough United away. The squad is currently being coached by Sam Darlow, who was previously in charge of the U16s, and former Blues midfielder Geraint Williams but with those positions not set in stone with new academy manager, Norwich City's former head of academy coaching Dean Wright, having only taken charge last month. Meanwhile, the U21s beat Norwich City 3-2 in their most recent friendly a week ago with Zanda Siziba, Edwin Agbaje and Rio Oudnie-Morgan the goalscorers. The U21s - the Premier League having switched its senior youth competitions to U21s from U23s ahead of this season - get their Professional Development League Two South campaign under way when they host Wigan Athletic at Portman Road on Tuesday 16th August (KO 1pm). Meanwhile, winger or full-back Ross Crane, who was released by the Blues at the end of last season, has joined Needham Market following a trial. It’s the final preseason outing for the first team on Saturday before the league action gets underway on 13th August. Come and see your Seasiders team take on the exciting young @IpswichTown side bursting with future Portman Rd stars.



3pm - Saturday 6th August - AGL Arena pic.twitter.com/t4jOoEd8fm — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) August 3, 2022

Photo: Felixstowe & Walton United



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments